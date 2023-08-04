Police video shows the lead-up to the crash in which two men died, when their car was rammed off the road by a social media influencer and her mother.

Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, from Oxfordshire, died on the A46 near Leicester in February 2022.

Ansreen Bukhari, 46, and her influencer daughter Mahek Bukhari, 24, were convicted after 28 hours of deliberations.

The jurors also found fellow defendants Rekhan Karwan and Raees Jamal guilty of the men's murder. Natasha Akhtar, 23, from Birmingham, Ameer Jamal, 28, and Sanaf Gulamustafa, 23, both from Leicester, were cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

The video shows the two men driving into a car park to meet up with the mother and daughter. Shortly afterwards they leave and a chase ensues.

