A man who spent 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit has criticised "mass failings" by the police after judges ruled that evidence was kept from jurors.

Andrew Malkinson was jailed in 2004 for an attack on a woman in Salford and the prosecution case against him had been only based on identification evidence.

He was cleared last month after new DNA evidence linking another suspect to the crime emerged.

Greater Manchester Police has apologised.