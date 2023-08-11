Man steals Gatwick airport taxi after being refused one

Sussex police have released video of the moment a man stole a taxi from Gatwick airport, after another taxi refused to take him.

Mohammed Ahmed led police on a high-speed chase, after taking the unattended vehicle from outside the South Terminal in September 2022.

The 24-year-old was pursued along the M25 and M40, reaching speeds of over 130mph (209 km/h).

Ahmed was eventually arrested by authorities and charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

He was given a 14-month suspended prison sentence and disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation to the taxi driver.