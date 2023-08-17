Watch: 'Incredibly dangerous' level crossing moments

Network Rail has released video showing what it says is "incredibly dangerous" behaviour at several level crossings in Worcestershire.

The footage includes dog walkers posing with their pets and young children playing on the rails.

Network Rail says nearly 50 cases of misuse have been either reported by train drivers or recorded by hidden cameras in Worcestershire and the West Midlands this year.

“In so many of the incidents filmed, the difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for those involved," Alexandra France, Network Rail Level crossing safety manager, said in a press release.

