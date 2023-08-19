Cheshire police has released video of the moment Lucy Letby was arrested at her home and taken away in a police car.

The nurse has been found guilty of seven murders and the attempted murder of another six babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She was was acquitted of two attempted murder charges and the jury was undecided on the attempted murder of a further four babies.

