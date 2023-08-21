Cheshire police has released a clip from nurse Lucy Letby's first police interview which took place on 3 July 2018.

The nurse has been found guilty of seven murders and the attempted murder of another six babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She was was acquitted of two attempted murder charges and the jury was undecided on the attempted murder of a further four babies.

