The Prince of Wales and his daughter Princess Charlotte have posted a video on social media wishing the England team well ahead of their Women's World Cup final clash with Spain on Sunday.

Prince William has apologised for not being present at the match in Australia, but says they are sending "a huge good luck" and are "so proud of everything" the Lionesses have achieved.

