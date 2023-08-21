Nurse Lucy Letby has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

She was found guilty of murdering seven babies on a neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She was also convicted of trying to kill six other infants.

Two of the attempted murder charges related to the same baby.

Letby was found not guilty of two attempted murder charges and the jury was undecided on further attempted murder charges relating to four babies.