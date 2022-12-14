The aunt of murdered Zara Aleena, whose killer Jordan McSweeney refused to appear at his sentencing, has said she doesn't think criminals should be dragged to the dock "kicking and screaming".

Farah Naz said the focus should be on "compelling" and "persuading" offenders to appear instead.

The government has announced plans to give judges more powers to make criminals attend sentencing hearings, after a number of high profile cases where offenders have refused.