Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said that around 10%, or 1,500 English schools, are yet to return the surveys sent out by the Department for Education to identify RAAC in buildings.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Keegan added that according to responses received so far, only around 1% of schools which have submitted questionnaires were found to have RAAC.

The Education Secretary accepted that while not every school which has yet to return its survey will have RAAC in buildings, there could be hundreds more.