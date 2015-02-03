A 102-year-old War World Two veteran has abseiled down a hospital in London, to raise money for charity.

Colin Bell, who was in the RAF as a Mosquito bomber pilot, descended 280ft down the Royal London Hospital in central London.

He is raising money for three charities, the Royal College of Nursing Foundation, the RAF Benevolent Fund and the London Air Ambulance.

The veteran began his mission last month when he completed a six mile walk in Cambridge where he lives.