Giggles on the sofa! Pigeon CCTV has BBC hosts in tears

BBC Breakfast presenters couldn't hold back their laughter while watching CCTV footage showing a pigeon flying into an unsuspecting man's head.

Ben Thompson and Naga Munchetty had producers play the clip twice, saying they "loved" you could see the incident happen "from every angle."

Michael Speirs, from Nottingham, was strolling to his local shops when the bird clattered into him. "It was like being whacked full pelt with a feathered pillow," Mr Speirs told the BBC.