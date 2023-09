A motorist is seen drinking a mug of tea while driving along the M6, in recently released footage.

Police fined the man £100 for not being in proper of control of his vehicle, after the incident in Cheshire last summer.

He was filmed by officers using unmarked HGV cabs to observe drivers from higher up.

It was part of a wider operation involving police in Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Merseyside and Yorkshire with further patrols planned for October.