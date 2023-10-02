Onlookers near Oxford have filmed a fireball, after reports of a large explosion heard in the area.

Residents have reported power outages in Witney, Burford, Chipping Norton and Milton-under-Wychwood.

Severn Trent Green Power published a statement on their Facebook page saying they could "confirm that at around 19:20 this evening, a digester tank at its Cassington AD facility near Yarnton, Oxfordshire, was struck by lightning resulting in the biogas within that tank igniting.

"We are working with the emergency services to secure the site and will provide further comments in due course."

