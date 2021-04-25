‘I shouldn’t have just been left with these’

Gunner Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead at Larkhill army camp, in Wiltshire, in December 2021.

A female teenage soldier is believed to have taken her own life after relentless sexual harassment by one of her bosses, an Army investigation has found.

A service inquiry report, seen by the BBC, said the harassment was almost certainly one of the causal factors in her death.

