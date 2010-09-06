Video

Previously unseen colour footage of London during the Blitz has been discovered, after lying in an attic for almost 70 years.

The amateur footage includes images of bombed-out landmarks such as the John Lewis department store - on Oxford Street.

The 20 minute film was shot by the wartime mayor of Marylebone in west London, Alfred Coucher. The film was used as part of a US government propaganda film entitled "Why We Are At War".

Footage courtesy of Westminster Council