A gang staged a daylight raid on a museum in Norwich in an attempt to steal a valuable rhinoceros horn.

They broke open a display case at the Castle Museum and removed a rhino's head.

After they were disturbed by a curator who wrestled the head from them, the four-strong gang ran out to a getaway vehicle.

It is the latest museum in the eastern region of England to be hit, as rhino horn fetches high prices on the black market.