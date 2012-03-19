Media player
Kent torchbearers 'chuffed to bits'
Two people from Kent who were chosen to take part in the London 2012 Torch Relay say they are very proud.
Mel Wyn and Samantha Jones will join hundreds of other participants who will carry the torch through Kent between 18 and 20 July.
19 Mar 2012
