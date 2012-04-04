Media player
Gravesend figureheads on show at Cutty Sark
Figureheads collected by Sydney Cumbers from Gravesend have gone on show at the newly restored Cutty Sark in London.
The collection includes figureheads of Florence Nightingale and Sir Lancelot.
04 Apr 2012
