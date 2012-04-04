Figureheads at the Cutty Sark
Gravesend figureheads on show at Cutty Sark

Figureheads collected by Sydney Cumbers from Gravesend have gone on show at the newly restored Cutty Sark in London.

The collection includes figureheads of Florence Nightingale and Sir Lancelot.

