The government has announced plans for all newborn puppies in England to be fitted with a microchip containing the owner's details.
The proposal, which is already in place for all dogs in Northern Ireland, is designed to reduce attacks by dangerous dogs.
The BBC's Danny Savage reports.
23 Apr 2012
