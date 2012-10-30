Premier Foods has agreed to sell its Branston range of pickles and sauces to Japanese company Mizkan for £92.5m.

As well as the Branston products, the sale also includes the firm's factory at Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

The deal is set to be completed in 2013, when workers at the plant are expected to become Mizkan employees.

Premier Foods has been selling off a number of what it considers non-core brands, including Sarson's vinegar and Robertson's jam.