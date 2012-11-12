Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kent Police CCTV appeal over pub car park attack
CCTV footage showing a pub landlord being deliberately hit by a car has been released by Kent Police.
Tony Morgan, who runs the Poachers Pocket in Walderslade, was left on the ground with broken ribs after the motorist drove off.
It happened in broad daylight, after an argument when he asked the driver to leave the car park.
