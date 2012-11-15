Media player
Essex peer Lord Hanningfield went abroad on council card
A peer jailed for fiddling expenses spent thousands of pounds of taxpayers' money on trips to the Bahamas, India and China.
Lord Hanningfield, 71, served nine weeks of a nine-month sentence last year after being convicted of falsely claiming £28,000 in parliamentary expenses.
The council, led by the peer from 2001 until 2010, has published details of his corporate credit card spending. Lord Hanningfield is yet to comment.
15 Nov 2012
