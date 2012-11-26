Kennford near Exeter
Insurance worry over flooded Kennford homes

Some residents in a Devon village have said they are concerned they will not be able to get property insurance in the future after their village flooded.

Several homeowners in Kennford, near Exeter, said their properties were already uninsured this year because the land they live on was designated a flood plain by the Environment Agency.

Kennford Parish Council has set up a community fund to help those without cover and has so far raised £3,500.

