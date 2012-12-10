Inside Out examines why the traditional crime of sheep rustling is on the increase in the countryside.

NFU Mutual says sheep rustling has more than doubled in the last 12 months at a cost of £6m to farmers.

Earlier this year a couple from Swadlincote. Derbyshire discovered how devastating this crime can be. Young farmers Rick and Rachel Sworder lost 90 sheep valued at around £18,000 in a single raid.

Farmers across the UK are suffering similar and sometimes much larger losses. It is thought the sheep are illegally slaughtered and sold on the black market.

