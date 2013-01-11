Gerry Anderson funeral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson honoured at funeral

Hundreds of people paid their respects to Gerry Anderson, the creator of cult science-fiction TV series including Thunderbirds and Stingray.

The 83-year-old died on Boxing Day following a battle with Alzheimer's.

Family, friends and fans were among those who attended his funeral in Reading followed by a celebration of his life in Henley-on-Thames.

  • 11 Jan 2013