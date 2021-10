A 42-year-old father has died after two cars carrying four members of the same family crashed into a Derbyshire river.

The vehicles were being driven along a bridle path near to the Monsal Trail, north of the A6 near Buxton, when they came off the path and went into the River Wye, at about 08:30 GMT.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said the "weather certainly contributed to the incident".

Judith Moritz reports.