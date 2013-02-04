Video

Cryonics may look like science fiction but cryonicists believe that at some point in the future it will be possible to bring back people from the dead.

BBC Inside Out follows a group of people who are making plans to be frozen when they die.

Reporter Lucy Hester visits the Cryonics UK headquarters in Sheffield and finds out how preparations are being made for their future freezing.

When they die, participants in the project will be transported to the United States where they will be kept in cold storage.

It is a huge gamble because cryogenics is still medically unproven, and it could be up to a century before it is known if the process is successful.

