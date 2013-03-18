Media player
Painting 'a £20m Rembrandt', says expert
A "grubby and dirty" painting on display in the former home of Sir Francis Drake may be a self-portrait by the Dutch Master Rembrandt valued at close to £20m.
For decades the work showing Rembrandt aged 29 was thought to have been painted by one of the artist's pupils.
But leading expert Ernst van de Wetering has re-attributed it as a work by the 17th Century painter himself.
