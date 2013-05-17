Video

The train driver who collapsed with a heart attack at the controls of his trans-Pennine express has been reunited with the passengers who saved his life.

David Graham, 50, was driving between Scarborough and Liverpool when he suffered chest pains on a stretch of track in North Yorkshire.

An appeal for anyone with medical training was met by a group of nurses returning from a seaside hen party.

BBC programme Helicopter Heroes filmed David being airlifted from the train by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service.

