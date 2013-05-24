Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC South East Diamond Jubilee mosaic on show at Gatwick Airport
A giant mosaic, made up of thousands of photos sent into BBC South East, has gone on display at Gatwick Airport.
The People's Monarch features two images of the Queen, and marks her Diamond Jubilee.
-
24 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-22663342/bbc-south-east-diamond-jubilee-mosaic-on-show-at-gatwick-airportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window