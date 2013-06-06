Video

The government's policy on homes has come under fire in a report by the University of Cambridge and seven housing associations across the eastern region.

The report claims benefit cuts - dubbed the bedroom tax by opponents - does not work. They said it would take years to build the thousands of one-bedroomed properties needed in the region.

In the meantime, some tenants who are waiting to move are having to bear the extra cost.

Chelle Maskens, who lives in Corby, Northamptonshire, is selling her possessions to make ends meet. She says she is £1,000 in debt after the rent rose because her home has an empty bedroom.