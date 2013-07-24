Video

Honeymoon murder suspect Shrien Dewani can be extradited to South Africa to face trial over his wife's death, a judge has ruled.

Mr Dewani, 33, from Bristol, is accused of plotting to kill 28-year-old Anni Dewani, who was shot in the head on the outskirts of Cape Town in November 2010.

His lawyers say they will appeal against the ruling.

Jon Kay reports.