Honeymoon murder suspect Shrien Dewani 'can be extradited'
Honeymoon murder suspect Shrien Dewani can be extradited to South Africa to face trial over his wife's death, a judge has ruled.
Mr Dewani, 33, from Bristol, is accused of plotting to kill 28-year-old Anni Dewani, who was shot in the head on the outskirts of Cape Town in November 2010.
His lawyers say they will appeal against the ruling.
Jon Kay reports.
24 Jul 2013
