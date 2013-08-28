The London to Brighton train ride
How the London to Brighton train ride has changed in 60 years

The BBC has taken a fast train from London to Brighton to compare how things have changed in the past 60 years.

It first filmed that journey back in 1953 when passengers could travel the entire route without stopping.

Thirty years later it repeated the exercise, observing the changes in the intervening time.

Now Paul Clifton, BBC South's Transport Correspondent, has retraced the same trip, 60 years on.

