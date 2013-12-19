Derby Cathedral choir
Video

A surprising history of The Holly And The Ivy

In the second part of East Midlands Today's series on the history of carols, Carol Hinds looks behind The Holly and The Ivy.

She hears the choir at Derby Cathedral and visits Chatsworth House where she makes a surprising discovery about why the two plants play an important role in Christmas.

