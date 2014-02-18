Floods at Somerset Levels
Extreme weather: 24 hours on the Somerset Levels

Reporter Alastair McKee spends 24 hours on the Somerset Levels following the recent flooding.

He visits some of the people who have been affected by the floods as they try to deal with the impact of the extreme weather and as they look forward to the future.

Inside Out was broadcast on Monday, 17 February at 19:30 GMT on BBC One West and nationwide for seven days thereafter on the iPlayer.

