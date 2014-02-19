Video

Worcestershire farmer Steve Page has had part of his land under water since Christmas.

He says he has had to bring 1000 of his sheep inside at a cost of £300 a day.

Birmingham-made The Archers is running a flooding story line and actors Tim Bentinck and Felicity Finch, who play David and Ruth Archer, visited the farm.

BBC Midlands Today's rural affairs correspondent David Gregory-Kumar joined them on the farm.