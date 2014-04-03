An extra £15m of government funding to repair badly damaged roads in the eastern region has been described as a drop in the ocean by one industry group.

Norfolk and Hertfordshire are the east's biggest recipients with more than £3.5m each, followed by Suffolk, Essex, Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire.

The Local Government Association says it is not enough, while the Asphalt Industry Alliance says it could be eight years before the east's backlog of highway maintenance is complete after two successive bad winters.