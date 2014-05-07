Media player
Channel Tunnel 20th anniversary: Has it helped Kent's economy?
With the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Channel Tunnel, questions have been raised about whether it has helped Kent's economy.
Dr Richard Wellings, from the Institute of Economic Affairs, said the tunnel had not regenerated Kent and the South East as much as predicted.
However, Emmanuel Moulin, who is the deputy chief executive office of Eurotunnel, said despite "tough times" the tunnel had always been an "operational success".
French transport minister Frederic Cuvillier said the tunnel was the successful realisation of what has been "dreamt for centuries".
07 May 2014
