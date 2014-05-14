Video

The family of a man who died after being restrained by door staff outside a bar have won a review into the case.

Julian Webster, 24, from Birmingham, died outside the Pitcher and Piano in Manchester city centre in April 2009.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided no charges would be brought over the case, despite a post-mortem examination showing the restraint was a contributory factor in his death.

On Tuesday, two high court judges, sitting in Birmingham, ordered the CPS to review its decision.

The CPS had argued that there was insufficient evidence to bring a prosecution, but in a statement released after the latest hearing, it confirmed that it would hold a review.

Mr Webster's family called for that to take place as soon as possible. Their solicitor Errol Robinson said the CPS should look again at all the evidence.