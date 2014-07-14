Media player
Leicestershire family's cordial recipe key to global success
A family-run fruit farm in the East Midlands has made a success in the international drinks market after deciding to make a fruit cordial from a family recipe.
Pev Manners, the managing director of Belvoir Fruit Farms, located in Leicestershire's Vale of Belvoir near Grantham, Lincolnshire said the firm now sells its elderflower and other cordials from Japan to Canada.
14 Jul 2014
