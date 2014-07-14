Production of cordial has soared to more than 20 million bottles a year at the East Midlands firm
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Leicestershire family's cordial recipe key to global success

A family-run fruit farm in the East Midlands has made a success in the international drinks market after deciding to make a fruit cordial from a family recipe.

Pev Manners, the managing director of Belvoir Fruit Farms, located in Leicestershire's Vale of Belvoir near Grantham, Lincolnshire said the firm now sells its elderflower and other cordials from Japan to Canada.

  • 14 Jul 2014