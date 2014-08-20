Media player
Private hospitals 'must provide more safety data' says report
Private hospitals should release the same levels of data about patient safety incidents as NHS providers, a report says.
The Centre for Health and the Public Interest (CHPI) said it is difficult for the public to judge the safety of private hospitals.
Private hospitals now receive 28% of their income from treating NHS patients.
The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) said: "Most of the specific issues raised in the report are already being addressed".
BBC Health Correspondent Jane Dreaper reports.
20 Aug 2014
