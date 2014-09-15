Govia has begun running its Thameslink and Great Northern rail services - the first phase of the new Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) franchise.

All First Capital Connect services from Surrey and Sussex into London are being rebranded as Thameslink by Govia, which already runs Southern and Gatwick Express trains.

Critics said the new franchise would bring sharp fare increases, but Govia said there would be no immediate rises.

BBC South East Today's Lucinda Adam spoke to Govia Thameslink chief executive Charles Horton, Shadow Secretary of State for Transport Mary Creagh and Stephen Joseph of the Campaign for Better Transport.