A teenage boy has been found guilty of shooting his 15-year-old girlfriend dead after she went to give him a birthday present.

Shereka Fab-Ann Marsh died after a single bullet from a counterfeit 1930s Italian Beretta pistol struck her in Hackney, east London, in March.

The boy, 15, was cleared of her murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

BBC London's home affairs correspondent Guy Smith followed the trial - and spoke to Detective Sergeant Perry Benton, former south London gang member Qozo Medici and gun crime campaigner the Reverend Hazel Nelson-Williams.