Submarines
Devonport: Living next to a nuclear submarine graveyard

They were once at the vanguard of the UK's Cold War effort but much of Britain's former nuclear submarine fleet now lies rusting in Devonport dockyard with its radioactive cargo still intact.

But how dangerous is it to live next to a nuclear graveyard?

  • 06 Oct 2014