Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Devonport: Living next to a nuclear submarine graveyard
They were once at the vanguard of the UK's Cold War effort but much of Britain's former nuclear submarine fleet now lies rusting in Devonport dockyard with its radioactive cargo still intact.
But how dangerous is it to live next to a nuclear graveyard?
-
06 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-29512907/devonport-living-next-to-a-nuclear-submarine-graveyardRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window