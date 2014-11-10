Video

Dr Myles Bradbury was found guilty of 25 counts of sex offences against children and making thousands of indecent images of young people in September 2014.

Questions are now being asked about how he was able to get away with the abuse for so long and why he was not caught sooner.

Dr Bradbury was a blood cancer specialist at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he abused his patients and deceived their families.

Reporter Sally Chidzoy spoke to Dr Keith McNeil, the hospital's chief executive.

In his first interview, he said the hospital would never recover completely, and staff and families felt a strong sense of betrayal.

He also confirmed that Addenbrooke's Hospital is looking at systems to stop this type of abuse ever happening again.

