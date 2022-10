The great-granddaughter of a Canadian soldier whose bear cub inspired the story of Winnie the Pooh has visited the UK to retrace his footsteps.

Cpt Harry Colebourn brought the bear across the Atlantic in 1914 as he was stationed near Salisbury, Wiltshire.

His great-granddaughter Lindsay Mattick said she wanted to follow Cpt Colebourn's journey to mark the centenary of his posting.

Jon Kay reports.