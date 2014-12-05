Ambulance
London Ambulance Service response targets missed

London Ambulance Service (LAS) is missing response time targets, figures have revealed.

Health bosses concede there are problems with staffing while critics fear that the health of Londoners is being put at risk.

BBC London political correspondent Karl Mercer spoke to Dr Clarissa Murdoch, a consultant at the Whittington Hospital, the ambulance service's director of operations Jason Killens and health minister Norman Lamb.

