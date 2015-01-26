After being jilted three times, a man who tried to auction his ex-fiancée's honeymoon place has finally found a holiday partner.

John Whitbread, from Leicestershire, put the £1,800 trip to the Dominican Republic on eBay in the hope of finding a female companion.

But when the two highest bidders failed to pay the winning sum, he decided to raffle off the prize instead.

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby's Ian Skye, Mr Whitbread said of the winning ticket holder: "She was overjoyed, screaming. It was nice to think that finally all the hard work has got somewhere"