Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How smart syringes, aimed at stopping HIV, work - 15 secs
Only smart syringes that break after one use should be used for injections by 2020, the World Health Organization has announced.
Reusing syringes leads to more than two million people being infected with diseases each year, including HIV and hepatitis.
The smart ones prevent the plunger from being pulled back after an injection, so they cannot be used again.
The new needles are more expensive, but the WHO says the switch would be cheaper than treating the diseases.
But how does this smart syringe work?
-
23 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-31592535/how-smart-syringes-aimed-at-stopping-hiv-work-15-secsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window